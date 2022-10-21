STP (STPT) One Day Volume Tops $2.33 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $70.17 million and $2.33 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,176.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00047578 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022609 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005158 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04032215 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,580,105.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

