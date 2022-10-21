Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $239.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SYK opened at $214.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.04. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in Stryker by 8.4% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

