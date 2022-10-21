Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Price Target Increased to €13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.00 ($12.24) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Südzucker from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.40 ($13.67) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SUEZY remained flat at 7.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.70. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of 7.15 and a fifty-two week high of 7.70.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.