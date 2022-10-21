Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.46

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.31%.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines.
