Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.38.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $120.69 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $119.85 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

