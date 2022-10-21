Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $510.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $539.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.08.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LMT opened at $444.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.49. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.