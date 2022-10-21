Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $510.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $539.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.08.
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE LMT opened at $444.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.49. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
