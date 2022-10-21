SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26, RTT News reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $12.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.46. 1,346,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.63 and its 200 day moving average is $426.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $301.88 and a one year high of $763.22.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SVB Financial Group

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $493.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.