SVB Leerink Comments on Amarin Co. plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Amarin Stock Up 1.9 %

Amarin stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

