Synthetix Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $59.66 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $667.13 million and approximately $59.66 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00011574 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 302,466,829 coins and its circulating supply is 301,742,921 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
