Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYYYF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.00.

Synthomer Price Performance

OTC SYYYF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Synthomer has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

