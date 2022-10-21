Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.57.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $62.17 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $329.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.