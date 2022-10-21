Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.81.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.37. 113,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.98. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

