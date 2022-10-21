Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,345. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

