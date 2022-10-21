TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Head-To-Head Analysis

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of TaskUs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 5.48% 12.80% 6.38% Creek Road Miners -1,524.15% -1,036.32% -174.03%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

TaskUs has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TaskUs and Creek Road Miners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 3 5 0 2.63 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $30.78, indicating a potential upside of 60.55%. Given TaskUs’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and Creek Road Miners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $760.70 million 2.47 -$58.70 million $0.46 42.02 Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 2.43 -$17.27 million N/A N/A

Creek Road Miners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TaskUs.

Summary

TaskUs beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

