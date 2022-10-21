TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$65.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.