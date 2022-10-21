TD Securities Cuts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSH.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.15. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$8.23 and a 1 year high of C$13.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,060.00%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,012.90.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

