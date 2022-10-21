TD Securities Trims Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price to C$215.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

CDNAF stock opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $157.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

