TD Securities Trims Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Target Price to C$77.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

LIMAF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. 1,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363. Linamar has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

