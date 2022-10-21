Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of TLS opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Telos has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth $27,666,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $13,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 662,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $3,701,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

