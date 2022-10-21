Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.94

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 5691574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TCEHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Investec lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Tencent Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $285.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.35.
About Tencent
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.
