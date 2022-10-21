Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile



Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

