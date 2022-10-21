Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.54

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $39.16, with a volume of 88923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
