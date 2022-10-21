TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.77

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.77 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 3303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.
TeraGo Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57.
TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.73 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at TeraGo
About TeraGo
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
Featured Stories
