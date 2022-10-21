TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.77

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.77 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 3303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.73 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cymbria Corporation bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,618,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,759,475.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

