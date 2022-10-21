TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0369 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $361.53 million and $57.15 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00078820 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059530 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014926 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025310 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001459 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007363 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000247 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,741,756 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.