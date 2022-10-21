Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Tesla Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $207.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 52-week low of $202.00 and a 52-week high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $333.33 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.65.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 189,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $204,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

