Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.65.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $207.28 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $202.00 and a 1-year high of $414.50. The company has a market cap of $644.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

