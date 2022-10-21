Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $141.33 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.65.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $207.28 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $202.00 and a 1-year high of $414.50. The company has a market capitalization of $644.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

