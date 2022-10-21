The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 25th

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Bank of Princeton has increased its dividend by an average of 180.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Princeton to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Princeton will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 32.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth about $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 13.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

