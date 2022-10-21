The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $111,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,012 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

BA stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.03. 65,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,932. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

