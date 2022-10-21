The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.5% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.50. 71,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,027,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

