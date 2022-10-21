The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Clorox Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CLX traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.27. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.