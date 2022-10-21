The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 403.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.75.

Clorox Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CLX opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.27. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

