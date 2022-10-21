The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $19.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NAPA opened at $13.80 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

