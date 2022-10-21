The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 1,014 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 183,353 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 125,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.