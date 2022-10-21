The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,012,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 887,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 850,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 678,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

