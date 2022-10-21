The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 194.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.7 %

GS traded up $11.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.27. The company had a trading volume of 44,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.23. The company has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

