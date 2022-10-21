The Goldman Sachs Group Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $142.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.07.

Shares of IFF opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.60%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

