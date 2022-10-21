The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 227,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $569,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

About Howard Hughes

Shares of HHC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 1,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,167. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.