The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.43.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Activity at Manitowoc

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,119 shares of company stock worth $124,994 in the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Towle & Co boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 902,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 208,050 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTW opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $286.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

