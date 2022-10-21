The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $533.01

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 533.01 ($6.44) and traded as low as GBX 496 ($5.99). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 503 ($6.08), with a volume of 157,563 shares traded.

The Merchants Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 530.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 550.37. The stock has a market cap of £685.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.65.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 6.85 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.