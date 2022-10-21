The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.48. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

