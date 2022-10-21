The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 5.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.13% of Procter & Gamble worth $440,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

NYSE PG opened at $126.99 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

