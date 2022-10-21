The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE PGR opened at $119.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.