The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 128.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $317,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,349. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.68, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

