The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.13. 1,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

