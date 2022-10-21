The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 180.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $170.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

