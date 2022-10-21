Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.67

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and traded as low as $9.65. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 1,427,245 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $132,605.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,958 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 916,820 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,254 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

