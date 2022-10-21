Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWMIF remained flat at $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

