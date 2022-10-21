Todd Olson Anthony Sells 50,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total value of C$548,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,645,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.10 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 30th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.
  • On Monday, September 5th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.
  • On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of FR traded up C$0.56 on Thursday, reaching C$10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 754,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,365. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3,603.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.06. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$203.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.80.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.