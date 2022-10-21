Todd Olson Anthony Sells 50,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total value of C$548,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,645,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.10 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,050.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.

On Monday, September 5th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00.

Shares of FR traded up C$0.56 on Thursday, reaching C$10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 754,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,365. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3,603.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.06. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$203.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 826.67%.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.80.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

