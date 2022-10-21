Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. 58,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 29,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

